EastGroup Properties’ (EGP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $164.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $172.56. 146,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $130.64 and a 1 year high of $184.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.