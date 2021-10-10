E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.52% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 103.5% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,685 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,944,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETAC stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

