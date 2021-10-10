Dynamic Trading Up 15.7% This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.13 or 0.06448445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.02 or 0.00326758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $604.40 or 0.01109388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00100268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.92 or 0.00502787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.00348308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.00325707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

