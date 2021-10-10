DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €42.37 Average PT from Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.55 ($50.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DWS shares. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of DWS stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.84 ($42.16). 157,192 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.12. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

