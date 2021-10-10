DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

DRRX remained flat at $$1.22 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 216,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $277.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.26. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 5.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DURECT by 22.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in DURECT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in DURECT by 33.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

