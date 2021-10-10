Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Up 7.5%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49. 52 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 218,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $948.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

