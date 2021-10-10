Draper Esprit VCT’s (EDV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Draper Esprit VCT from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Draper Esprit VCT stock opened at GBX 1,765 ($23.06) on Friday. Draper Esprit VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,885 ($24.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,717 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 869.05. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

