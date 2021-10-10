Dover (NYSE:DOV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities researchers at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

DOV traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.84. The stock had a trading volume of 546,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,436. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

