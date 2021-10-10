Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 1.29% of Dorman Products worth $42,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DORM opened at $97.32 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

