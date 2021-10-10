Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,674 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

