Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $27,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.40. 918,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,390. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.