Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $135.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $128.35 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

