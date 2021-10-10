Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Disco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

DSCSY opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.28. Disco has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

