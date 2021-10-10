Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,242 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.26% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $110,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,788,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

