Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,341,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $116,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

