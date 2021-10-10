Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.42 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $119,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

