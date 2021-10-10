Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080,812 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.47% of Spirit Airlines worth $114,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

SAVE stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

