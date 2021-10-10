Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 83,737 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,599,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $111,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,617,000 after acquiring an additional 606,524 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 607,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Fortive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,918,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,197,000 after buying an additional 368,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Fortive stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

