Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of DGII opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.42 million, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. Digi International has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

