DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $9.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.59.

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

DHT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 841,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. Equities analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DHT by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 217,245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DHT by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after buying an additional 238,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

