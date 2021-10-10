DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

DHX opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $240.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 522,792 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

