Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after buying an additional 264,317 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRDM opened at $36.95 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

