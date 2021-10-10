Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267,009 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.71 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

