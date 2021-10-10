Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,341 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $10,530,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,776. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

