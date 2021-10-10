Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth about $1,944,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 53.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

