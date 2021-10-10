Deutsche Bank AG Buys 899 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Safehold worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Safehold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Safehold by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Safehold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE opened at $71.84 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.99 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 713,238 shares of company stock valued at $53,999,735 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

