Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Lessened by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 0.9% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

