DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

DCP stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

