David A. Socks Sells 15,471 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,520,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,739,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

