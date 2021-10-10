Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $183,522.81 and approximately $4,671.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00134704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00086261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.77 or 0.99756979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.94 or 0.06414946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 716,534 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

