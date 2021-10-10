Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Brokerages expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post $420.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.20 million and the lowest is $418.90 million. Daseke reported sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $617.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Daseke during the first quarter worth $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Daseke during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daseke during the first quarter worth $210,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.