Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 774 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 448.7% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.16. 3,042,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

