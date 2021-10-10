Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $43.99 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,474 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 473,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.87.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,113,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,197. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

