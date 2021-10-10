Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $23.96 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,044 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $23,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The Progressive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,952,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,769,000 after purchasing an additional 679,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

