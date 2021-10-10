Dai (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $265.50 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.47 billion and approximately $265.50 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00226167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00100401 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

