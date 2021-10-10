D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 55,449 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 55,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $582,214.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FOA opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.40 million. Analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $9,156,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $120,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

