Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.53 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth about $37,386,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,342,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,778,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

