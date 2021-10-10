CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 218.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

