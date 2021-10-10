Cryptrust Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,155.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Cryptrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $37,971.11 and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00129296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.91 or 1.00161798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.15 or 0.06198971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About Cryptrust

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

