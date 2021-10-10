Crust Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.15 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. Crust Network has a market cap of $58.41 million and $3.15 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $28.58 or 0.00051792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00224860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00100339 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

