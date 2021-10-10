Critical Review: Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) vs. Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

This table compares Comstock Resources and Trillion Energy International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $858.20 million 2.85 -$52.42 million $0.23 45.74 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trillion Energy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -31.52% 13.82% 3.36% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock Resources and Trillion Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 6 1 0 2.14 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.20%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 4.07, meaning that its stock price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.