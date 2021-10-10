CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $98.63 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

