Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$7.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.69.

Shares of CPG opened at C$6.41 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$1.48 and a one year high of C$6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.97. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

