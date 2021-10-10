Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.34.

CPG stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,400,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 833,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 298.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 1,822,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

