Credit Suisse Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $280.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.50.

Shares of STZ opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.26. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 386.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 58,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 70.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

