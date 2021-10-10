Cowen Reiterates Hold Rating for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Cowen in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Embraer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 89.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

