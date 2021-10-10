Cowen Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $223.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $184.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.42. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

