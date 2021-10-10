Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $520.00 at Cowen

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.83.

COST opened at $451.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.47. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

