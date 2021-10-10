CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $347,440.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total transaction of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $170.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

