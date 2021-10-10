Contrasting QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 101.35%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.26%. Given QuantumScape’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Microvast.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -59.64 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

