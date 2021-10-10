Contrasting QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuantumScape and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QuantumScape
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2.17
|Microvast
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares QuantumScape and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QuantumScape
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.68 billion
|($0.39)
|-59.64
|Microvast
|N/A
|N/A
|-$2.42 million
|N/A
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares QuantumScape and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QuantumScape
|N/A
|-17.38%
|-11.78%
|Microvast
|N/A
|-147.32%
|-2.17%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
15.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
QuantumScape beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
About Microvast
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.
